MRA Employee Blames ‘Satan’ for Stealing MK12 Million from Malawians

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) employee from Dedza, Charles Chimwendo, who has been slapped with a six year jail term for stealing MK12 Million from public purse, has blamed the devil for his actions.

The 32 year old Convict Chimwendo has been answering an offence of Theft by servant under Dedza criminal case number 209 of 2022.

Chimwendo, who pleaded guilty to the charge, had a duplicate receipt book that he issued to unsuspecting taxpayers upon unauthorized collection of revenue.

On Monday, Senior Resident Magistrate Clemence Chamwenda convicted him after he admitted to stealing the money because he was possessed by evil spirits at the material time.

In mitigation, he asked for the Court’s leniency arguing that he is a first offender adding that he is a bread winner to his family, yet has already lost his job based on this case.

However, on Wednesday Magistrate Chamwenda quashed his mitigation factors and slapped the convict with six years IHL.