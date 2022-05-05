Bazooka Atoht Manje to Perform at Octagon Tower

By Petro Mkandawire

Mangochi, Mana: Atoht Manje, Eli Njuchi and Moses Makawa will on Saturday storm Mangochi to perform at Octagon Tower at Namiyasi along Monkey Bay road on the invitation of the tower’s director, Dr. Kondwani Mamba.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Wednesday, Dr. Mamba said Mangochi is a tourist destination for both local and international visitors who need good entertainment hence inviting the artists to perform at his place.

“We also want to introduce entertainment lovers to Octagon Tower as this is a new place,” said Mamba.

In an interview Atoht Manje one of the artists who will perform at the weekend show, said he was well prepared adding that the audience should expect good performance with his familiar tunes.

“People should expect good music and Bazooka vibes and l will give them typical Malawian music,” Atoht Manje added while calling on his fans to brave the live Bazooka vibes.

The Octagon Tower was launched in February this year and Skeffa Chimoto and Lulu spiced the launch.