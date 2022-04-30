HABIBA OSMAN SHINES AGAIN:A USA based body, SciArtsrus appoints her as Advisory Board Member

OSMAN: She comes to SciArtrus with vast experience and a distinguished career in spheres of international law, and a specialist for the elimination of Violence against Women and Girls as well

Internationally recognized civil rights champion Habiba Rezwana Osman has been appointed by the USA based nonprofit organization called SciArtsrus which specializes in issues disabilities and development to help in championing the rights of the disadvantaged people.

The announcement by the organization’s Executive Director, Dr Rankin Ramachander Kaushik says her organization felt it wise to appoint Osman following her impeccable and unmatched track record in areas of advocacy, her international repute, gender policy among others.

“Habiba has an amazing track record when it comes to fighting for the marginalized in the societies be in women advancement polices, persons with albinism, human trafficking, girl empowerment among others,” said Ranjini who is also the Founder of the organization in a telephone interview with Malawi Voice from California, USA.

Since her appointment as Boss of the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), she is viewed by many Malawians to have taken those in leadership to account for their governance colossal failures.

She is regarded as pragmatic woman with a passion to change things wherever she has been hired to work for the betterment of the society.

She was recently elected as chairperson of for the Board of Trustees Association of People with Albinism in Malawi, a thing that proves she is “voice of the voiceless”.

“Honored and Excited to have Ms. Habiba Osman, Executive Director, Malawi Human Rights Commission join our Artabalities and Cross-Culture verticals as an Advisory Board Member. Eagerly looking forward to inclusive opportunities within Malawi and neighbouring countries in creating global awareness for Albinism and other Disabilities through arts and culture,” says the statement posted by the CEO Ranjini on the organization’s Website.

When contacted on the news, Osman said she geared up for the job and she looking forward to be distinguished ambassador for the vulnerable.

According to the organization website, some of the people who have benefited through the magic works of SciArtsRun organization are artists Aqeel Masinja, a person with albinism and Jafaar Stenala who together have sang many songs through the Program called Cross Culture recitals. One of the best songs is albinism is beautiful. The song that calls everyone to understand that regardless of skin someone may have but all persons were created in the image of God and need to protected as anyone else. The other song talks of mankind to review his decisions before they die because whatever deeds they commit now will follow after death. The song is in vernacular language (Tiganizenso) among other songs.

In her remarks Dr Kaushik says the organization is founded on pillars of inclusion and diversity.

Benefitted from the project: Musician Aqeel Masinja

“We do cross- culture concerts- is there to appreciate the diversity of our talented artists who are disadvantaged in various forms be visual impairment, deaf-mute, person with albinism among others so that we bridge gap in the societies,” she said.

She says her organization allows artists practicing music and dance of another culture in addition to their own.

“All provides a visual and performing arts platform for disabled artists, and Science Meets Art by explaining scientific concepts via classical music, dance and visual arts. These global initiatives have showcased over 250 diverse artists of varying abilities, scientists, dignitaries and diplomats world-wide in collaboration,”

Apart from providing the mentorship opportunities to grass-root and emerging artists with disability with eminent artists through the mentor-me program, the SciArtsrun alos provides an opportunity to create fulfillment to the audience by accepting artists with disabilities, diverse cultural talent and by creating new audience to appreciate science and art interface programs, creating an open conversation and acceptance of artists with the people