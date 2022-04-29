spot_img
spot_img
5.9 C
New York
Friday, April 29, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

YAKWIYA NDI MIZIMU: Chewa Chiefs block DPP’s Saturday Rally over Chief’s demise

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Chewa Chiefs from Lilongwe district have asked the ‘Misguided’ Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members to cancel their planned Saturday rally following the death of Village Headman Maloya from Mgona in the district.

According to death announcement made available to the publication on Friday morning, Group Village Headman Maloya died peacefully last evening after a short illness, at his loyal house in the area.

“Amfumu a Maloya ochokera kwa Mgona atisiya usiku wapitawu, Maliro ngoyika mawa Loweruka,” reads the announcement in vernacular

The announcement further said: “Mwambo wa Maliro uchitikira pa bwalo la Mgona chomcho mafumu onse kwa Mgona ati pasepezeke wina ochita zinthu zake bwaloli (Funeral ceremony will be held at Mgona Ground, therefore it is prohibited to conduct rally at the said venue on the on Saturday).

Initially, the ‘misguided’ DPP members who are enjoying support from party leader Peter Mutharika, planned to hold the rally at Mgona Ground on Saturday, to counter attack Kondwani Nankhumwa rally slated for Sunday.

Meanwhile, DPP’s Vice President for the Central region, Zeria Chakale, who is also key organizer for the rally, is reported to be calling the chiefs pleading with them to bury the departed chief during the morning hours, in order to pave way for the political rally but the chiefs are refusing.

However, according to Chewa and African culture chiefs, it is a taboo and very disrespectful to bury a chief in the morning hours.

Previous articleBREAKING NEWS: Over 50 DPP MPs Endorse Nankhumwa’s Sunday Rally
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc