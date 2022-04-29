Chief Maloya’s body arrives at Mgona, Ready for Burial Tomorrow Saturday… DPP Madala Team Rally cancelled

The body of Group Village Headman Maloya who died on Thursday evening has arrived at Mgona in Area 25 in Lilongwe from Kamuzu Central Hospital’s mortuary ready for burial tomorrow on Saturday, 30th of April.

Meanwhile, Chewa Chiefs from Lilongwe district have maintained their stand that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ‘Madala’ team should not precede with their rally slated for tomorrow Saturday at Mgona Ground.

According to death announcement made available to the publication on Friday morning, Chewa Chiefs from the area have since banned all public events such as political rallies that were slated to take place on Saturday as way of paying homage to the departed Group Village headman.

“Mwambo wa Maliro uchitikira pa bwalo la Mgona mawa Loweruka; chomcho mafumu onse kwa Mgona ati pasepezeke wina ochita zinthu zake bwaloli (Funeral ceremony will be held at Mgona Ground, therefore it is prohibited to conduct rally at the said venue on the on Saturday),” reads the announcement

Initially, the ‘misguided’ DPP members who are enjoying support from party leader Peter Mutharika, planned to hold the rally at Mgona Ground on Saturday, to counter attack Kondwani Nankhumwa rally slated for Sunday.

Meanwhile, DPP’s Vice President for the Central region, Zeria Chakale, who is also key organizer for the rally, is reported to be calling the chiefs pleading with them to bury the departed chief during the morning hours, in order to pave way for the political rally but the chiefs are refusing.



However, according to Chewa and African culture chiefs, it is a taboo and very disrespectful to bury a chief in the morning hours.