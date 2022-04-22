Vigils against Chakwera’s evil intentions on ACB Director on the offing……fresh calls for firing of AG, DPP and IG Kainja

By Iommie Chiwalo

Another demo on the cards

The consortium of Human Rights Activists and Concerned Citizens, have communicated that starting from wednesday, May 4, 2022, will be holding endless vigils to force President Lazarus Chakwera to fire some senior government officials perceived to be stumbling blocks in the fight against corruption.

There is a general feeling that President Chakwera is only offering lip service in the fight against corruption as it is widely believed that he is also among beneficiaries of Sattar “perks”.

In a joint statement headlined “evil won’t flourish over noble cause s” and signed by Phunziro Mvula of Social Revolution Movement (SRM), Mundango Nyirenda, a Concerned Citizen, Gomezgyani Nkhoma of Mzuzu Youth Caucus (MYC) and

Sylvester Namiwa of Centre for Democracy and Economic Development

Initiatives (CDEDI) as well as Zainab Hassan, the activists demands the firing of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni, Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda and Inspector General (IG) of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) Dr George Kainja on grounds that the trio is putting spanners into the works of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The activists say while the Tonse Alliance administration is spending sleepless nights scheming plans to get rid of Chizuma, they will not sleep.

“We are standing up in her shoes and we shall not relent; this will be an on-going battle until we win! Shame on whoever thinks we Malawians are still sleepy to allow a few individuals do as they please with our lives,” the statement reads.

The decision follows the expiry of the 14-day ultimatum given to the President on the 7th of April 2022, to fire the three.

They have highlighted that holding of vigils or any form of peaceful protests is a constitutional right that is non-negotiable and as per requirement, all the District Commissioners (DCs) have already been informed about the intended action.

“Need we remind all and sundry that, as stipulated by law, we are only required to inform, and not to seek permission; hence we trust, no one will try to behave undemocratically towards us on this matter,” reads the statement.

The statement says in Mzuzu, the vigils will be preceded by a peaceful demonstration on Friday, April 29 2022, starting from Katoto Freedom Park to the DC’s office, where a petition will be delivered.

On the course taken, the Human Rights Activists and Concerned Citizens say that they feel vindicated by the recent summoning and subsequent suspension of the ACB Director General Martha Chizuma by the MPS purportedly for an interview.

“The prevailing circumstances only confirms our stand that the Tonse Alliance administration under President Chakwera is using State agencies and some citizens to literally hunt down Chizuma in a bid to frustrate her, and eventually abandon investigations involving businessperson Zuneth Sattar’s suspected corruption scandals,” reads the statement in part.

The epistle has gone further borrowing Dr. Zacc Kawalala’s words which was quoted as saying: “We cannot stand as a nation and watch those who are fighting the evil being persecuted! We give room to the corrupt to be flourishing in Malawi. No! Please, it shouldn’t happen under our watch,”