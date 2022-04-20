DOWA AGAIN: Man Commits Suicide After His Daughter Prepared Relish Without Tomatoes

A 68-year-old man in Dowa has committed suicide after quarrelling with his daughter who reportedly prepared relish without tomatoes.

Dowa Police spokesperson Gladson M’bumpha has identified the deceased as George Chibweza.

According to M’bumpha, the incident happened on the night of April 19, 2022 at Chileka Village.

He said after quarrelling with his daughter, George Chibweza left the house and was seen by his sister-in-law walking towards his garden.

Chibweza did not return home, which prompted his son to start searching for him. The son later found his father hanging from a mango tree branch.

Meanwhile, police have condemned the act whereby people resort to committing suicide rather than seeking advice from relevant authorities.

The deceased hailed from Chileka Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.