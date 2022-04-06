AG Thabo Chakaka Apologises for Ordering Arrest of Investigative Journalist Gregory Gondwe

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has apologized for the arbitrary detention and confiscation of IT gadgets of Gregory Gondwe.

MISA Malawi and the AG held a crisis meeting in the office of the AG at Capital Hill on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 to iron out “sticky” issues.

During the meeting, AG made a commitment that government will repeal some archaic laws that restrict media freedom in the country.

MISA said it is concered that police forced the reporter to reveal his sources of information which is against section 21 of the constitution that provides right to privacy.

MISA Malawi team that met Nyirenda comprised Chairperson Teresa Ndanga, her vice Mandy Pondani, National Director Aubrey Chikungwa and seasoned journalist Golden Matonga.