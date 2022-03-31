Dear President Chakwera, Kwei Energy Corporation does not exists

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

Dear President Chakwera,

GWENGWE caught ants down lying

Re: Kwei Energy Corporation. This company does not exist.

It then follows:The Finance Minister’s announcement in Parliament was a fabrication.

It then follows that the Loan amount & any terms thereof were pure lies with intent to defraud Malawians.

It then follows that it was nothing but a criminal front.

The BIG QUESTION: What prevents the ACB from pouncing on the Finance Minister? What prevents the Citizens Against Impunity & Corruption from mobilizing itself into mother of all Demos to chase the Finance Minister from his Office?

Anduna tiyankhuleni. Tikuyenderani. Anduna, please explain yourself to the President. Malawi can’t go into such arrangement without the President knowing.

Ife Sitidya Kwanu. Ndiponso Sidzadya kwanuko.We can’t have a Minister of Finance who is cooking fraudulent transactions.

Cc: World Bank , IMF, USA Embassy. UK Embassy. EU Representative. Ndawala pa Town……. Ine Ndwiiii……