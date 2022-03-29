Simama Football League gets a MK5 Million Innobuild boost

By Patrick Ng’ambi

Mzuzu, March 29, Mana: Innobuild Private Limited has partnered with Bishop Abraham Simama to boost Northern Region Football League previously known as Simama and Sons Football League to K10 million from the previous K5 million.

Confirming the development, recently to Malawi News Agency (Mana), Innobuild Private Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Billy Chiwotha said the league needed a boost considering the fact that it was the region’s feeder for the TNM Super League.

“Yes, it is true that we have partnered with Bishop Simama to sponsor the league by providing additional K5 million to the league.

We believe that if we are to have professional football in Malawi then feeder leagues need heavy and meaningful sponsorship,” he said.

Chiwotha added that with an increase to the take home prize for the league, the expectations are that the standard of football in the region would improve.

“We anticipate that teams which have been promoted to super league from our second-tier league should do wonders,” he said.

Vice General Secretary for Northern Region Football Association (NRFA), Desire Bellings commended Bishop Abraham Simama for sponsoring the league for almost 15 years and his willingness to partner with any person or company wishing to co-sponsor the league.

“Bishop Simama has been loyal to us for a longtime and his willingness to co-sponsor the league tells a lot about the man he is. As a football body, we are proud of him,” he said.

Bellings added that NRFA has welcomed the development as they are adding Likoma to be one of the league’s clusters.

“The additional K5 million a is another package that we are proud of and happy to have as teams will be competing at a much higher level rendering the league competitive,” he said.

General Secretary for Ekwendeni United, Blessings Phiri was quick to say that as a club saying the development has come at a right time.

“We have been crying for the adjustment of the sponsorship package for our league which has been very low comparing to other regions. I think this will raise the adrenaline for teams hence creating stiff competition,” he viewed.

Phiri said that this development would make teams that qualify for the top flight league more worthy to represent the region considering that the league would now be competitive.

” We want to be the very first team to win the league after being pegged at K 10 million,” he added.

Mighty Rumphi Wanderers Head Coach, William Kambewa expressed his gratitude towards the development and pleaded for other companies to emulate Innobuild’s gesture towards developing football in the region.

Following the partnership, the league will be known as Innobuild Simama Football League.