I Won’t Go Back to Secular Music – Mlaka Maliro

By Priscilla Ntaba

Blantyre, Mana: Celebrated musician, cum Pastor McDonald Mlaka Maliro said he will continue with his pastoral work as well being a gospel musician despite resigning from the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church.

The Vinyo Watha Star Mlaka said resigning as a pastor for ECG does not make him go back to singing secular music.

“I’m a Pastor and also a gospel musician, resigning as a pastor for ECG does not make me to go back to my secular songs, I was busy doing my pastoral work in different countries. My last ministering was in eSwatini (formely Swaziland) but I never stopped my gospel music,” Mlaka said.

Mlaka said right now he is in prayers asking God if he can proceed with his pastoral work all alone or to submit to another man of God to work with.

“Meanwhile, I will be performing and entertaining my followers who missed me for eight years and my songs will still be gospel and some with traditional concepts,” he added.

He, therefore, expressed his feelings of returning home, saying it feels good to be surrounded by his family and friends and also enjoying local food he missed for eight years.

“Nevertheless, I am so happy and grateful to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for choosing me to preach the word of God together with him for such a long time,” said Mlaka.

According to Mlaka, he has lined up a number of shows across the country starting with Blantyre Sports Club on April 30 and Lilongwe performing at the Golf Club on May 7, this year.

Mlaka became a pastor in 2012 and later joined the ECG where he has been serving for six years.