All Set for Mtebeti Wambali Mkandawire Memorial Show

By Twimepoki Mangani

Mtebeti Wambali Mkandawire

Lilongwe, March 22, Mana: The long-awaited Mtebeti Wambali Mkandawire’s Tribute Concert falls on March 26, 2022 at Sunbird Capital Marquee in Lilongwe.

The concert will feature Bishop Dr Chimwemwe Mhango, Sangwani Munthali, Rudo Chakwera, Pastor Willie Soko and Sam Shaba who will give cameo performances that will incarnate the jazz maestro that Wambali was.

In interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Project Director for the Tribute, Dr. Washington Mwenye based in the United States of America said the concert is an idea endorsed by the family and supported by artists who worked with the late Wambali.

“The Tribute Concert was proposed by the family in order to pay their last respect after he succumbed to COVID-19 and nothing was done to honour him.

“It will help people appreciate his talent because he was an icon, a legend, he taught us that our music can go far and set the benchmark for music lovers,” he said.

Dr. Mwenye further explained that people outside the country are interested to attend the show and appreciate the legend that carried the Malawian flag.

“Prominent figures from outside the country have expressed desire to attend the show because they fully understand that we are not mourning, but rather celebrating a life well lived.

Wambali’s former manager, Vitumbiko Mumba, said the concert seeks to fill a unique afro jazz feel which Wambali delivered with precision and class.

“Many have expressed desire to listen to his songs though he is gone; they want to find some sort of musical closure as far as his songs are concerned and hopefully, they might find it during the concert.

Among the performers on the day is song bird Rudo Mkukupa Chakwera who said rehearsals are underway and assured that attendants will enjoy some of the jazz maestro’s finest hits.

“We are getting prepared both mentally and physically. Rehearsals are underway and we expect it to be great as I can assure you there will be a mixture of all of Wambali’s favourite songs,” she said.

Chakwera, however, said the Nkhujipereka singer has a vast legacy which is yet to be consumed as his achievements are eminent both locally and internationally.

“Wambali’s legacy is huge and massive, it is a whole mine that we have not even tapped on the surface. He has done a lot for the country and outside the country, and there is more to learn,” she stated.

Among other tributary works that were released was a medley of the legend’s songs done by artists that are not only symbolic in the Malawian music industry, but also artists who sing genres that marry well with the late Mte’s musical genre.

The Wambali Tribute Medley is on every major online platform including Spotify and Apple music.

The tickets are being sold at different outlets in Lilongwe with the regular ticket going at K15, 000 while the MVP is being obtained at MK25, 000.

Wambali Mkandawire died on January 31, 2021 after succumbing to COVID-19.