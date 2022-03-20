MLAKA IS BACK FOR REAL BUSINESS: If you touch Mlaka, you touch us too!

BY EMMANUEL DUKE MWALE

Cyclonically Mlaka re-evaberates himself after 8 years of entanglement with prophetic ministry. All his music, ironically, preaches love and is spiritually rich. True to Mlaka ndi Mlaka basi, he reignited his musical career with cyndrical performance on Mibawa TV, mesmerising his audience with the best of Mlaka compositions, lyrically rich and profoundly eclectic, hitting a record 4000 online viewers through their Facebook page.

Mibawa TV is establishing itself as a hub of home entertainment, with live performances that leave audience online and at Mibawa hall gasping for more. It’s as if Mlaka Maliro never left music at all.

He was fresh, stylish, vocally top notch, and gospelic in his approach. Many were left agape to realise that they know word by word of all lyrics of Mlaka compositions.

His recent realise, Vinyo watha, was played a record five times in one night with people left asking for more.Excellency of the night was the band and the backing vocals. Sound quality was just top notch and seems Mlaka is back for real business. This is the best live band so far in Malawi and we are not obstructed in our judgement.

If you touch Mlaka, you touch me. If you touch his wife you touch Mlaka, it means you touch me too.