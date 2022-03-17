Speaker Angers Parliamentarians for Acting on Court Order While Parliament in Session￼ 

Gotani Hara Under Fire

Members of Parliament on Wednesday reacted angrily to the decision by Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara to adhere to a court order obtained by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Shadreck Namalomba.

Namalomba, who is also Spokesperson for the main opposition DPP’s, obtained an injunction restraining parliament from acknowledging decisions made by opposition leader Kondwani Nankhumwa, which includes the appointment of shadow ministers.

However on Thursday last week, Speaker Gotani Hara defied the court citing that parliament was by then not served with the injunction until Wednesday (Yesterday) when she adhered to the order, after she seek an advice from the Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda.



The decision by the speaker did not please leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, who ‘strongly’ spoke against speakers’ decision saying it is out of order to serve parliament while in session.

According to Chimwendo Banda, the development has negatively impacted on the immunity and privileges that members of parliamentarians have while the parliament is in session as per standing orders and the constitution.

Section 5 of the National Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Act holds that no process issued by any court, in the exercise of its jurisdiction, shall be served or executed within the precincts of the Assembly while the Assembly is sitting or through the Speaker, the Clerk or any officer of the Assembly.