Thursday, March 17, 2022
Latest

Malawi Court Fines Barrister Z Allan Ntata For Attempting to Traffic Indian Hemp to Australia

By Malawi Voice
Convicted

Chisenjere Magistrate court in Blantyre has convicted, Z Allan Ntata, a former legal advisor to late President Bingu wa Mutharika, for being found in possession cannabis sativa (Chamba) and attempting to transport it to Australia through Chileka International Airport.

Spokesperson for the country’s Airports, Sub-Inspector Dorrah Machila-Chathyoka, confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online.

Accpording to Sub-Inspector Machila-Chathyoka, Ntata was arrested on Wednesday following an anonymous tip on the transaction.

Today, First Grade Magistrate, George Chimombo fined Ntata K80, 000.00 or in default serve 12 months in jail for being found in possession of the Cannabis Sativa without permit.

Magistrate Chimombo also fined Ntata the K20, 000.00 or serve 6 months in default, for attempting to export cannabis sativa without a permit.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

