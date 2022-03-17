Lilongwe Golf Club Set To Celebrate Fallen Golfers

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, Mana: The Lilongwe Golf Club is set to host a first ever memorial golf tournament on April 2, 2022 at its premises in Lilongwe, Area 3 to celebrate the life of 11 golfers who died some years back.

The fallen golfers include; former High Commissioner of Malawi to Zambia-Khuma Sendeza, Smile Namagoya, Stellard Mpata, David Church, Alfie Raaman, General Joseph Chimbayo and Sam Ngwira among others.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Lilongwe Golf Club Board Chairman, Boyd Luwe said that among other things, the memorial golf tournament has been organized to acknowledge the contributions made by the fallen golfers to Lilongwe Golf Club and entire golf game in the country while they were alive.

“Among other things, the memorial golf tournament has been organized to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions that some of our members who have passed on in the last 10 years contributed.

“This is coming after we thought that as a club which was set up in 1930, it is important to acknowledge the contributions that others made in bringing our golf club and the entire golf game in the country where it is now,” Luwe said.

He added that, the funds that will be raised during the memorial golf tournament will be channeled to various charity works that would be proposed by the family members of the fallen golfers.

He said that they are currently calling upon different golf clubs and sports clubs in the country to take part in the forthcoming memorial golf tournament.

“We are extending invitations to Nchalo Golf Club, Blantyre Sports Club, Limbe Sports Club and even in Mzuzu, to join us in celebrating the fallen heroes and acknowledge that they made sacrifices and contributions to bring the game of golf where it is right now in the country,” he said.

Lilongwe Golf Club will be hosting memorial golf tournament after every two years, according to Luwe.