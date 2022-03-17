Health Experts Encourage Malawian Men to Be Circumcised

By Memory Chatonda

Blantyre, Mana: Health experts have reiterated the need for males to get circumcised to reduce HIV prevalence rate in the country.

Mulanje District Coordinator for Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC), Martin Malunga said research shows that medical male circumcision could provide at least 60 percent protection against HIV hence the need for more men and boys to access the service.

“Apart from giving a lifelong 60 percent protection against HIV infection, VMMC has others benefits such as maintaining penile hygiene, preventing urinary tract infections, reducing the risk of acquiring and passing on Human Papilloma virus to female sexual partners hence saving them from the risk of cervical cancer,” he explained.

Malunga was speaking in Blantyre during a media briefing organized by the Population Service and International (PSI) to update the public on efforts being made by the organization to enhance access to VMMC services in the country.

According to statistics by PSI, since the organization started implementing VMMC services in 2013, at least 303,813 males aged between 15 to 49 have being circumcised in the districts of Chiradzulu, Blantyre, Mulanje, Mangochi and Phalombe.

Malunga said the figures were far below meeting the national target with the service, calling for different stakeholders to join the quest.

“For instance, Mulanje district has a population of 700,000 but we plan to circumcise 19,200 only in 2021/2022 with huge support provided by PSI. However, I believe we can do more than this, if we work in collaboration with other stakeholders to scale up the needful service at district and national levels,” he said.

PSI Service Delivery Manager, Kenneth Sikumbiri said the organization would continue to scale up VMMC services through facilitating the provision of static, outreach and mobile service delivery facilities to benefit many people.

Circumcision is the removal of the skin that covers the head of the male organ.

Currently, the circumcision procedure is being carried using a non-surgical device called Shang Ring or a conventional surgical procedure known as Dorsal Slit.