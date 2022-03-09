Untapped ‘Gold’ in Black Soldier Fly Farming at Kanyazulu Farms in Mchinji

By Ireen Kayira-Contributor

Kanyazulu Farms’ Co-Director Merra Kayira

Insects are said to be stars in the world of agriculture as they provide a sustainable source of protein in as far as Animal feed is concern, among them, the Black Soldier Fly is gaining momentum.

The Black Soldier Fly [BSFs] is praised for its composting abilities and high-quality protein content.

Kanyazulu Farms, which is located in Mchinji District in Central Region of Malawi, embarked Black Soldier Fly farming, which is best described as ‘Gold’ farming, because of its ability to create instant wealth.

Speaking in an interview, Kanyazulu Farms’ Co-Director, Merra Kayira, said the Black Soldier Flies are black in color, with the shape of houseflies and has a life circle of six weeks; one female lays between 600 to 1,000 eggs, and the larvae is fed to animals, either dry or raw.

He added that the farm discovered that the Black Soldier Flies are best suited for animal feed, which is costly on the market.

“The technology is new in the country and we tried so search within the country such flies so that we grow them, we didn’t find any, and as such, we imported from outside the country”, Kayira said.

He added that the BSFs have a high percentage of protein, and not only can it be used for chicken feed, but it can also be fed to a variety of animals.

“Being a new farm, which has come into operation last year, we saw it as an advantage because not much will be required from us, as far as feed for animals is concerned,” Kayira said .

Meanwhile, he says the farming system, which is also called insect farming, has proven worthwhile as the flies are able to provide protein needs for their fish, poultry, and pigs at the farm.

Agriculture Analyst, Boniface Tamani Nkhono says this is a good development as it will help boost the economy.

“When we are talking about animal feed, it is a fact that it is one of the challenges we are having in this country.

When we are having people finding innovative ways of promoting animal feed, it is something that needs to be encouraged and promoted, and I believe that it can be well scaled up,” he says.

According to Aggie Horticulture website, the multi-beneficial Black Soldier Fly (Hermetia illucens), is probably the best-known member of the Stratiomyidae family, in the Diptera order.

Diptera is taken from the Greek “di,” which means two, and “ptera” meaning wings, as most flies only have two wings.

Black Soldier Flies can be seen in bright, sunlit areas; resting on nearby structures or vegetation, and frequenting flowers of the daisy and carrot families. They are one of the most beneficial flies in existence, and are considered non-pests.

They are a great source of animal protein for humans and animals alike. When dried, they contain up to 50 percent of high-quality protein.

Animals, especially chickens, love them. Black Soldier Fly larvae do not only provide nourishment, but also a natural, stimulating pastime.

After all, ranging for insects is much more fun for hens and positively impacts their welfare.