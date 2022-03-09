Illovo Excited With Customers’ Patronage in ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo’ Promo…Three Win Nissan Motor Vehicles

Illovo Malawi Managing Director Katandula conducting the draw

Illovo Sugar Malawi on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the number of its customers who took part in the just ended ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo’ Promotion.

Lekani Katandula, who is the Managing Director for Illovo Malawi, expressed his satisfaction at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre during the final draw for the promotion. He said the promotion has managed to change the lives of hundreds of its customers.

“I have also witnessed how much excitement this promotion has created in the market. It has been most gratifying to see the excitement of our various winners. I have been impressed and pleased to even see that there were some winners this year who were also winners last year.

“This proves the relevance of continued participation and that anything is possible. I therefore encourage you to continue participating and thereby increasing your chances of winning one of these amazing prizes,” said Katundula

During the final draw three lucky winners namely; Dorica Ngamwani from the southern Region, Lazalo Manuel from the Central Region and Cuthbert Mwamlima from the Northern Region won a grand prize of Nissan NP200 Pick Up each.

In disbelief the Southern Region Nissan NP200 winner Ngamwani said: “Ambuye ndi wabwino (The Lord in God)”.

Illovo Malawi also gave away three big boy motorbikes, three fridges, three cookers, thirty six bicycles, Shopping Vouchers and bags of fertilizers to other lucky winners across the country.

The ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo’ promotion which has cost Illovo Malawi close to 140 Million Kwacha was launched on the 26th of November 2021 and ended in February, 2022.

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc supplies more than 60% of its total sugar sales into the domestic consumer and industrial markets, and a portion of the balance exported regionally within the sub-continent.