FDH Group supports Roman Catholic church in tree planting

Tamani waters a tree after planting as Mpinjanira (third right) and others look on

FDH Financial Holdings Limited has supported the Catholic Men’s Organization under the Archdiocese of Blantyre with 30,000 tree seedlings in a reforestation project.

FDH Financial Holdings Chief Executive Officer William Mpinganjira led a team from FDH Group to plant trees in partnership with the Catholic Men’s Organization at Limbe Cathedral in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Speaking during the event, Mpinganjira said under its sustainability program FDH Cares, FDH Group has committed to plant 1 million trees by 2024 and since 2021 they have championed the planting of, so far, 200 000 trees through their staff members, partners, customers and various stakeholders and initiatives in alignment with the Malawi 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“When we received a letter from the Catholic Men’s Organization under the Archdiocese of Blantyre to support the reforestation project, we were more than pleased to support with a total of 30 000 seedlings of Blue gum, Mbawa and Keysha.”

Mpinganjira waters a tree after planting at the function as Tamani(right) looks on

“FDH Group recognizes the importance of a green environment and as a responsible corporate citizen it has reinforced its commitment to champion a sustainable green environment that will foster the development of the country and nurture a resilient country against various environmental and economic forces,” said Mpinganjira.

He hailed the Catholic Church for championing a sustainable environment mentality in the church and in the community.

“We would also like to urge the Catholic Men’s Organization through Chairperson Rev. Martin Chiwaya to not relent in its various development works that benefit the community,” said Mpinganjira.

Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Blantyre, Monsignor Boniface Tamani thanked FDH Group for the gesture and encouraged people to conserve the environment saying it is God’s will.

“We thank FDH Group for your support. We hope this is just the beginning of our partnership and expect this to be an annual event as suggested in our Letter of Intent,” said Tamani.