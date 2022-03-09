DREAMWORKS LAUNCHES ON DStv IN SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA ON MARCH 18￼

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) together with MultiChoice, today announced the launch of DreamWorks – the 24-hour channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment – across Sub-Saharan Africa on DStv.

From March 18, the channel will offer DStv customers access to popular content from one of the world’s most recognizable animation studios, available on DStv channel 304 and via the DStv app.

DreamWorks welcomes DStv customers to the fantastical world of fan-favourite characters and their epic adventures, offering a slate of Emmy® award-winning, original television series, including: All Hail King Julien, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Dragons: Race to the Edge, Dawn of the Croods, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants and more.

The channel also presents a slate of programming for two to five-year- olds, DreamWorks Junior, including the beloved Postman Pat, Dragons Rescue Riders, Raa Raa: The Noisy Lion and Noddy Toyland Detective.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our long-standing, successful partnership with MultiChoice through its DStv platform, by bringing DreamWorks’ animated series and it’s beloved characters to households across Sub-Saharan Africa,” commented Lee Raftery, Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer.

“DreamWorks offers the best in kids’ entertainment for all the family, with a strong and engaging content slate that will captivate DStv subscribers of all ages.”

“As a business we continue to look for opportunities to expand both our local and international content offering across Africa. By adding DreamWorks we believe we are adding more value and entertainment to our already expansive kids entertainment portfolio.

With DreamWorks our customers can look forward to entertainment suitable for the whole family,” added Georginah Machiridza, Executive Head of Content Strategy and 3rd Party Channels at MultiChoice.