NBS Bank Charity Shield Grosses K10.3 Million￼

The 2022 NBS Bank Charity Shield match that involved Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre has raised K10.3 million.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Alfred Gunda confirmed the development in an interview with local media.

According to Gunda, the funds will be used to procure various food and non-food to be donated to flood victims in Lower Shire.

NBS Bank pumped in K15 million as total sponsorship package.

Nyasa Big Bullets claimed the championship after defeating the Central Bankers by a goal to nil.