UTM Women Bails Out Salima Cyclone Ana Victims

The Directorate of women in UTM Party, a major partner in the ruling Tonse Alliance, on Friday stretched a helping hand by donating 0ver 850 bags of maize floor to Cyclone ANA victims in Salima district.

Speaking after presenting the donation UTM’s Director of Women, Annie Nyadani Makuta, said the party decided to donate to the Cyclone ANA Victims as one way of alleviating the sufferings of the people.

UTM’s Director of Women Annie Nyadani

“On behalf of UTM President Dr. Saulos Chilima, who is also country’s Vice President, we are here in Salima district to donate Maize Floor to Cyclone ANA Victims as one way sharing their sufferings,” said Makuta

Makuta further appealed to well-wishers from both inside and outside Malawi to join hands in assisting Cyclone ANA victims in the country.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera declared a national disaster in districts hit by Cyclone Ana, which killed at least 19 people and displace thousands.

The hardest hit districts include Salima, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Mulanje and Phalombe thus according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs.