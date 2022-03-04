Nkhata Bay Earmarked For a City Status

By Patrick Botha

Chakwera speaking to the gathering

Nkhata Bay, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera has disclosed that Nkhata Bay is one of the districts which is earmarked to be upgrade into a city status under the Malawi Agenda 2063 Urbanisation Component.

Chakwera was speaking at Kalambwe Primary School Ground in Nkhata Bay where he led Malawians in commemorating 3rd March Martyrs Day and Memorial Service of Worship.

“The 3rd March Martyrs did not die in vain. Today it’s a reminder to all of us that we have a fight not against the colonial masters but against poverty, corruption and divisions amongst ourselves. We can only realise the joint aspirations as our martyrs did and as well said in our National Anthem if we fight these evils together and not against each other.

As part of the fruits of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for this nation, Nkhata Bay will be upgraded to a city status as outlined in Malawi Agenda 2063 which stipulates the need of upgrading some district into cities,” said Chakwera.

He then called on all Malawians to be patriotic as the forefathers did.

“True patriotism means standing up to fight against everything that threatens the good of our country,” he said.

The President reassured the bereaved families that government is going to make sure that the families are well taken care of.

Chakwera who had earlier in the day visited the place where Orton Chirwa was buried at Manolo in the area of Traditional Authority Timbiri said government is constructing a mausoleum for late Chirwa.

“We are constructing a mausoleum for one of the brave sons of our land, Orton Ching’oli Chirwa besides constructing the Orton Chirwa International Airport here in the north,” he said.

Chakwera was accompanied by the First Lady Monica Chakwera, Vice President Saulos Chilima, Minister of Tourism, Michael Usi and Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani among others.

On his part Usi said his ministry has plans to bring the MV Mpasa in which freedom fighters were kept during the state of emergency of 1959 to Nkhata Bay.

Representative of the bereaved families, James Thawe said the families felt honoured by the president’s re- assurance of improving the livelihoods of the bereaved families.

“We are honoured today that government has considered this event as a government function.

Previously, the bereaved families, martyrs’ committee and religious community would go round sourcing financial contributions from individuals just to sustain this annual event,” Thawe said.

Thawe said people in the district will trust that the president will stick to the commitments he has made to the families and to the people of Nkhata Bay.