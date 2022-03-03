Malawi Records Cholera Case

Heath Officials in Malawi have confirmed an outbreak of Cholera with one case confirmed at Machinga district Hospital.

Secretary for Heath, Dr. Charles Mwansambo, said the case is of 57 year old man from Balaka District.

According to Dr. Mwansambo, this is the first case of cholera in the current 2021 – 2022 cholera season.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium called “vibrio cholerae”.

The main signs and symptoms are diarrhea with or without vomiting. The disease affects both children and adults if untreated and it can kill within hours.

Meanwhile, Government through the Ministry of Health has put measures in place to prevent and control spread of the outbreak by intensifying surveillance including contact tracing of the index case.