Kenani, Idriss, Mbele’s unfounded plot against Sattar family is pure personal vendetta, hatred not Malawians interest

By Yamikani Nicholas Kachingwe

When one wants to annihilate a stubborn and unwanted tree for once and for all, they destroy the underground roots of the tree not by plucking the fruits of the tree expecting the tree to die slowly, silently and forever.

I find the reason behind this mobilization of funds to host a demonstration against an individual who in earnest does not hold any appointed or employed public or civil servant position in Malawi extremely baseless, stupid and time-wasting. Simply fruitless. A wishful thinking it is.

I admire the zeal, determination and seemingly patriotic spirit in those who are believed to be organizers of this up-coming event.

Onjezani Kenani, Idriss Ali Nassah and Joshua Chisa Mbele are well learned, informed and exposed but am flabbergasted by their recent activities which seem to be ill-advised and missing the appropriate target of their intent.

It appears, trio musketeers are only bent to fight an Asian businessman named Zunneth Sattar who is a Malawian, born and raised in Malawi from an Asian family.

Zunneth late father was among the contractors who built the Kamuzu International Airport under Kamuzu Banda’s administration and contributed to many other infrastructure developments we are able to enjoy and be proud of now.

Their narrative has gone further to display xenophobic and demeaning utterances towards the Asian Business community in Malawi, translating into character assassination as well infringing the rights of the minority. Is this revolution of Anti-Asian Campaign?

My elder Idriss, for a minute he was all over town fighting for the release of expenditure report of Covid-19 funds which has two budgets of MK17 billion and MK6.9 billion.

Both budgets were alleged to have been misused and defrauded by some government employees including those well known to be close associates of Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera.

No Asian Business man was ever alleged or suspected to have partook in the looting. The alleged corrupt acts were perpetrated by ORIGINAL BLACK MALAWIANS. And, the trio never thought it wise to mobilize funds to hold protest against this impunity committed by their fellow black people.

It’s almost 5 months since the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation promised to release the expenditure report of the SADC SUMMIT which was held in Lilongwe funded through taxpayer’s money.

The trio again are silent on this matter or expressed any interest to protest at the Ministry’s office. And the ministry is run and managed by Black Malawians, no single Asian person is employed there.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka built houses on public land in Area 43 and it is a known fact that some statehouse officials stole public land in area 49. These are your fellow black Malawians; will you not protest against them at their offices?

We have several issues happening in the country involving Black Malawians, we have several court cases been heard on corruption charges alleged to have been committed by Black Malawians. The trio once again deem the black Malawians as saints and no need to protest against this impunity.

The Secretary to the government, Zangazanga Chinkhosi is speculated to be involved in several matters in which some people are thinking that it’s the cause of the numerous problems we are currently facing as the nation.

The trio have never for a minute expressed any interest to protest against this impunity at capitol hill were the Office of the President is situated. Is it because Chinkhosi is a black Malawian?

The President of Malawi and his vice during the campaign period promised heaven on earth and after two years there is nothing to write home about. The trio have never for once protested at Kamuzu Palace or at Veep’s residence. Is it because they’re black Malawians?

The Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau was recorded in a whatsApp conversation dishing out unnecessary and disheartening words towards the judges, lawyers and the President including his vice plus the Religious fraternity.

Kenani, Mbele and Adriss have not expressed any intent to ask DG of ACB to apologize or at least to reveal the identity of the person she was conversing with to dig deeper to investigate the people behind this incident. Simply because Martha and her friend are black Malawians?

Ashok sued Martha for her defamatory words upon him. This trio finds it patriotic enough to be intimidating, threatening and calling Ashok with insulting words because he is an Asian. Martha is allowed to say anything because she is a Black Malawian, is this fair justice?

Conclusion

My Elders I beseech you to uproot the tree of corruption, impunity and all bad things by getting down to the bottom of the root cause of this sickening culture. You should be fair, democratic, empathetic and remove any xenophobic attitude. Avoid showing trends of propagating a self-based political agenda.

Zunneth Sattar and associates are individuals working in the private sector, awawa ndi anthu business chabe! They never awarded any contract to themselves it was awarded to them by public or civil servants who are black Malawians, therefore it is wise to expose the names of these enablers/accomplices and you must as well protest at their respective offices.

Why are you only attacking and targeting Sattar leaving behind the people or the institutions he did business with? Does Sattar work at MDF or MPS or immigration department or at any public institution, kodi macontract iwo amazipasa yekha? Enawo simukuwatchula kozi ndi anthu okuda skin?

Pali milandu ya mbili yokhuzana ndi katangale ndipo oganizilidwawo ndi anthu okuda ngati inuyo,bwanji simukuwatchula mayina awo ndikupitaso kuma office awo kukawonetsa kwiyo wanuwo?

I urge you to sit-down and go back to drawing board.

Some of us we cannot participate in such protest that are clearly indicating they’re nothing but racial profiling, xenophobic and fight against one individual.

STANLEY, IDRISS AND JOSHUA.

Let me be frank with you all this is pure SELECTIVE JUSTICE and the impunity you are talking is within you guys. Please remove it, it’s too stinky!