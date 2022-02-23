BCW Africa to Drill Budding Communication Professionals

This programme goes beyond theory- Khonyongwa

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, BCW Africa will once again drill budding communication professionals in its fourth cohort of Starting Blocks Learnership Programme.

The programme which is facilitated by Dovetales Marketing Agency in Malawi, will kick off at the end March 2022.

Speaking in an interview, Dovetales’ Managing Consultant, Dalitso Khonyongwa, said the programme provides up and coming communications experts with practical knowledge in the field.



“This programme goes beyond theory as it instills young communication professionals with relevant practical knowledge in the field. Consequently, their value in the industry increases,” said Khonyongwa

According to Chairman of BCW Africa, Robyn De Villiers, the programme targets all those who are in the communications field.

“Young professionals, graduates in public relations, corporate communications, mass communications, journalism and final year students wishing to gain practical experience are eligible to join,” said De Villiers

The training programme was launched in 2020, It is conducted virtually and it involves participants from different countries across Africa. So far the programme has attracted 187 participants from 17 African countries.

Areas which are covered include; reputation management, communication strategy development, employee engagement, event management, traditional and digital media relations and issues and crisis relations among others.

Khonyongwa added that interested parties can send their emails to thandi@dovetales.co to participate in the programme.