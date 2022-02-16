Bushiri reaches 8000 affected families so far as he makes fresh donations in Nsanje district

KIND GESTURE:Good Samaritan Bushiri makes symbolic presentation

As he continues his 10-day charity camp in affected districts in Southern Region, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has, so far, reached over 8000 affected households with relief items.

This follows his recent visit to Nsanje District where he donated maize to over 2400 households affected by disasters.

While in Nsanje, Bushiri visited several camps—including hard-to-reach areas where he, together with the DC and other victims, had to ride a boat to appreciate the devastation.

In his speech at one of the camps in the area of Traditional Authority Nyachikadza, Bushiri said his drive to help stems from the painful and disturbing sights of helplessness among several victims of disasters trapped in camps—most of them without food and have their houses swept away.

BLESSED IS THE HAND THAT GIVETH: Bushiri doing what he knows best

“We are not assisting these people because we have more, but because with the little we have we can make a difference.

So this should also be a lesson to them to assist one another with the little they can afford,” he said.

So far the he has reached out to over 8,000 affected families with relief items in the districts of Mulanje, Thyolo, Chikwawa and Nsanje.

Over 23,000 household have been affected by flooding of which over 8,000 have been displaced in Nsanje district alone.