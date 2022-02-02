FDH Supports Cyclone ANA Victims with MK 27 Million

NOBLE CAUSE: Chiwalo presents the donation to DoDMA officials

FDH Financial Holdings Limited has donated MK27.5 Million to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to assist people affected with Cyclone ANA.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony, First Discount House Managing Director, Mike Chiwalo, said the institution truly puts the welfare of Malawians at heart hence the donation.

Chiwalo said FDH Financial Holdings Limited stands for the growth of the Malawian people, and it believes in reaching out to communities and assist them in good and tough times.

“We do not only care about the people of Malawi when there is good news or good business only, we care about their welfare in all times because we are a homegrown financial institution that resonates with the needs of Malawians.

“We have observed in dismay as several areas have been hit badly by the Cyclone ANA and we are today extending a heartfelt helping hand to the areas that have been affected by floods.”

He added: “The heavy rains badly affected the nation at large and it left many families destitute as they were stripped of their livelihoods and now lack the basic necessities to survive,” said Chiwalo

The money will go towards purchase of food items and non-food items including maize flour, cooking oil, beans, soya pieces, kapenta, buckets, plates, cups and blankets to assist in relief in the heavily affected districts of Phalombe, Mulanje, Chikwawa and Nsanje.