Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandondo Chiponda has emerged as overall winner in Airtel Malawi Boola Mtambo promotion trip to Dubai.

Kandondo Chiponda was announced the winner during a draw held this evening in the capital Lilongwe.

“Ambuye zikomo, I can’t breathe,” said Chiponda

