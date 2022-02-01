spot_img
Chombe Foods Adds Chombe Table Salt, Sugar on Market

By Malawi Voice

Chombe Foods Limited a subsidiary of MBL Holdings has launched Chombe Table Salt and Chombe Sugar on the market.

General Manager for Chombe Limited, Maqsood Rahman Bora, unveiled the new products during a presser held on Tuesday in Blantyre.

According to Rahaman Bora, the newly unveiled Chombe Table Salts and Sugar have all the health benefits.

On his part, Marketing Manager for the company, Hendrix Chisuse said the company aims giving Malawians the best hence unveiling the new products.

Other products already on the market include well blended Chombe tea bags, Chombe export and economy loose tea, chombe iodised kitchen salt, Chombe kilombero, Superfaya rice and Chombe Tinyade Rice.

