Chakwera Appoints 12-Member Cabinet; Kazako , Mkaka , Chimwendo Fired

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has announced an initial list of his new Cabinet comprising 12 members, including two new faces.

The President has appointed Neno South legislator Mark Katsonga Phiri as Minister of Trade and Industry, a combination of two portfolios which were previously separate entities.

Chakwera, who dissolved his maiden 31-member Cabinet after 17 months on Monday, has also drafted in Dowa North East legislator Sam Kawale as Minister of Lands.

He replaces Chitipa East Member of Parliament Kezzie Msukwa who the President fired over his alleged connection to a corruption case.

The President has also promoted former Deputy Minister of Labour Vera Kamtukule to a full minister.

Former Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia will now head the newly constituted Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

Missing in the new cabinet are Former Minister Of information Gospel Kazako, Richard Chimwendo Banda former Homeland Minister and Eisenhower Mkaka former minister of foreign affairs.