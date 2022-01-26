CONFUSION AT STATE HOUSE: Chakwera withdraws Chizuma’s suspension speech

The original extract before being withdrawn

President Lazarus Chakwera withdrew at the eleventh hour a speech to suspend Director General of the Anti Corruption Bureau Martha Chizuma and instead read another which maintained her.

State House was in total confusion as the media team sent two different speeches to their stakeholders but later put a disclaimer on the first speech.

The speeches only differed on where Chakwera said he was suspending Chizuma and where he said he was giving her a stern warning.



The original speech reads: “I must therefore confess that because of the investment I have made in this just cause, placing Ms. Chizuma on suspension pending a review is possibly the most painful decision I have had to make as President.”



Due to pressure from donors and other stakeholders, Chakwera withdrew the letter minutes before taking to the podium to read the second speech.



The letter reads: “But upon consideration of multiple factors, I have determined that the best to do in this instance is to keep a watchful eye on her general conduct of the Bureau’s affairs in order to ensure that there are no other incidents of concern about her fitness for office going forward.



“As such I have given her a stern warning about what the law demands and what I expect from her as the person I appointed to that office.”



The two different speeches came following a leaked audio in which the Anti Corruption Bureau chief was heard discussing with another person issues to do with the Sattar Zuneith investigation currently under way.

In the audio, Chizuma discredits Chakwera for not providing adequate resources towards the fight against corruption.