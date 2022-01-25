spot_img
Witch Hunting: Police Re-Arrest Rights Activist Bon Kalindo

By Malawi Voice
Re-arrested Kalindo

Social commentators in the country have described the recent arrest of human rights activist Bon Kalindo as pure political witch-hunting.

Kalindo, a fearless human rights activist and President Lazarus Chakwera’s critic, has been arrested a while ago in Lilongwe.

According to National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera, the police have arrested Kalindo for illegal electricity connection.

He said the illegal connection of electricity is at the house Kalindo is currently residing in at in Area 25, Lilongwe.

“Bon Kalindo is currently at Lilongwe Police Station and will likely answer charges of tampering with electricity equipment as stipulated in the Electricity Act,” confirmed Kadadzera.

