ACB Czar Martha Chizuma Has Erred, Should Be Summoned- Kalindo

Fearless human rights activist Bon Kalindo has asked the President Lazarus Chakwera and the Public Appointment Committee of Parliament (PAC) to summon Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma for breaking the law.

This follows a leaked phone conversation in our custody in which Chizuma was heard revealing the Bureau’s operation to a close associate which is against ‘Oath of Secret’ which she took before she started the job.

In a audio clip made available to the publication, Kalindo has described Martha’s conduct as ‘Childish’ and very ‘Unfortunate’. He said ACB’s director needs a person who is mature and with high sense of integrity.

“It is very pathetic to see the whole ACB Director Martha Chizuma revealing the Bureau’s secrets and operations to the public,” said Kalindo while appealing to President Chakwera to discipline Chizuma.

According to the man of the moment Kalindo, Malawians has lost trust in ACB’s director following for act of breaking her oath that that she will not reveal secrets of the office.

“…kodi m’mene zililimu tikhulupilira a Martha Chizuma, office yawo imafuna munthu oziwa kusunga zinsinsi…apa zangowoneseratu kuti a Chizuma ndi munthu yemwe sangasunge Chinsinsi (Chizuma cannot be trusted, she can’t keep secret as her position demand,” said Kalindo.



Section 54 (4) of the Corrupt Practices (Oath of Secrecy) Regulations clearly states that any ACB official who reveals official document to unauthorized person is subjected to pay a fine of 50,000 and serve a five year jail term.



“Any officer or consultant in the service of the Bureau! Who: (a) Except as a witness in any count or in pursuance of his duties directly or indirectly reveals to any unauthorized person or otherwise the contents of any document, communication or information whatsoever which has come to his knowledge in the course of his duties as such officer or consultant;

“(b) Makes use for his own purposes, any knowledge acquired, from such document, communication or information, shall be guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding K50,000 and to a term-of imprisonment of five years.”

Martha Chizuma was once rejected by the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) until President Chakwera weighed in.