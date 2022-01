Following pressure from donor community police in Blantyre has unconditionally released four co-organizers of the anti-President Lazarus Chakwera Tonse administration demonstrations.

The three who were arrested on Friday morning are Levie Liwemba, Edward Kambanje, Kingsley Mpaso and Jonathan Phiri.

Meanwhile, the demos lead organizer, Bon Kalindo has accused the Malawi Police of playing double standards and vows to reschedule the Blantyre demos