The Attorney General has no authority to terminate govt contracts…so the press statement is simply unlawful-Says Prof Danwood Chirwa

PROFESSOR DANWOOD CHIRWA WRITES

The weekend is private time. Plus I said we’ve lost the game already. This is my last post on this ‘regime’. The answers to the questions are:

The Attorney General has no authority to terminate government contracts. The office can advise, but it’s a party to the contract that can terminate. There’s no amnesty law in Malawi and as such the Attorney General has no legal authority to issue amnesty from criminal prosecution. There is no precedence for it and such a practice won’t start now. There can be no justification for such a law, in any case. It would empower the Attorney General to act like God in a democratic state where equality before the law is sacrosanct. The Attorney General has no legal authority in criminal matters, both investigations and prosecutions. The office can issue general directions to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Director of the ACB, but it cannot usurp the powers of the DPP or the ACB Director. So the press statement is simply unlawful. Lastly, the press statement amounts to unlawful interference by the Attorney General with the independence of the DPP and the ACB Director. The DPP and the ACB must continue with their work free from influence.