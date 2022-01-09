AG Chakaka Nyirenda Terminates Malawi Government Contracts with Sattar

Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, has terminated all government contracts owned by or connected to Zuneith Sattar’s business entities with immediate effect.

Nyirenda says he has done this in his capacity as overall principal legal advisor to the Malawi Government and on behalf of the government

procuring entities.

According to Nyirenda, this is on the basis of convenience and public interest, pursuant to section 46(c) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act, 2017.

“The Office of the Attorney General has come across information circulating in the print and electronic media (including social media) in relation to the investigation of Mr. Zuneith Sattar, a United Kingdom citizen, in respect of procurement-related offences that occurred in Malawi for a period of over eleven years,” Nyirenda said.

According to the Attorney General, consequent to the revelation of the said procurement-related offences, his office has advised procurement entities to produce copies of contracts with entities owned by, or connected with, Zuneith Sattar.-TIMES360