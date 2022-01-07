FDH Group Awards Long Serving Employees

MEDIA BRIEF

Background



FDH Group Head of Human Resources Chrispin Chikwama is seen handing over a Long Service Award to Mwayi Mkandawire who has worked in different capacities at FDH Bank Plc for the past 10 years.

FDH Financial Holdings has been running Long Service Awards program for employees for some years. This is done to recognize and appreciate employees that have contributed to the growth of the company from 10 years of work and thereafter recognized at five year intervals.



The awardees receive a Certificate of Long Service plus cash prizes depending on years served. The group recently awarded 64 Long Service employees as follows:

One has served for 20 years – pocketing K200 000

Six have served for 15 years – pocketing K150 000 each

57 have served for 10 years – pocketing K100 000 each

Remarks



FDH Group Head of Human Resources, Chrispin Chikwama, said FDH Group has always been committed to employee development and employee welfare hence running several employee development and employee appreciation initiatives.



“The Long Service Awards are part of our initiatives that focus on employee development because we celebrate and appreciate the contribution that employees are making to the company,” Chikwama said



“We love to see our employees indeed grow with us and Long Service Awards manifest our passion towards this growth,” he added



One of the awardees, Mwayi Mkandawire, who has worked under FDH Bank Plc for 10 years said that she feels honoured to be rewarded.



“It feels great to be part of this bank, I am super excited about this achievement,” Mkandawire said



She pocketed a cash prize of K100 000.





Lorraine Chikhula

Public Relations Officer

LChikhula@fdh.co.mw

0885 319 850