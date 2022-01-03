spot_img
NGO Donates MK0.6 Million House to 70-year Old Woman

By Malawi Voice

By Ireen Kayira- Contributor

Elizabeth Kumatcha at her new house

A local non-profit organization, the Centre for Elderly Support (CESU) has donated a MK 600,000 (Six Hundred Thousand) house to a 70 year old woman at Chidzala Village in the area of Traditional Authority in Lilongwe.

CESU Executive Director Dalitso Dulani said the initiative came after doing an assessment in the two villages where they discovered that a number of elderly people are living in dilapidated houses and environment which is very poor.

“Our plan is to build more houses for the elderly in the two villages who do not have a proper housing,” said Dulani

On her remarks the 70-year old beneficiary Elizabeth Kumatcha expressed gratitude to the organisation saying that she never expected that one day she will have a house like that one.

Centre for Elderly Support is non profit organization that protect the rights of the elderly and currently they are working in Chitekwe and Chidzala village traditional authority Kalolo.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

