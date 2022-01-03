BY FOCUS MAGANGA

Dear Prof Peter Mutharika,

Bingu wa Mutharika was a great man. He was the founder of DPP and the president of the Republic of Malawi. Anybody, be it a presidential hopeful, should be welcome, at any point, to use the face of the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

If anything, all DPP presidential hopefuls should be encouraged to use Bingu’s face. Bingu, despite his flaws here and there, is widely revered and perceived to be an icon of vision, symbol of development and simile of hope . You might have taken over from him, but no any national party should be seen to be a family party.

And for DPP, he is on the party’s cloth, and any member of the party or anybody can use Bingu’s face without asking for your permission.

This is why you are wholly wrong on your statement Prof. You are seen in your statement to be personalizing Bingu’s legacy. The person of Bingu transcends beyond your family.

NB: If you have a favorite candidate to take over from you, why complicating the process when you can easily ‘annoint’ the person.