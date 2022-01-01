spot_img
INJUSTICE: Court Orders ACB to Release Lands Minister Msukwa

By Malawi Voice
File: President Lazarus Chakwera confers with Minster of Lands Msuwa

The High Court in Zomba has set aside the arrest and detention of Lands Minister, Kezzie Msukwa, following an ex-parte hearing before Judge Zione Ntaba, at the Zomba district registry.

Msukwa’s Lawyer, Lughano Mabutwa, has confirmed the ruling saying his client will be released from Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB custody immediately.

ACB Senior Public Relations Manager Egrita Ndala, says she is not aware of the latest development.

The Minister was apprehended on New Year’s Eve, over his alleged involvement in a corrupt land deal with business man Zuneth Sattar and Ashok Noir.-ZODIAK ONLINE

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

