NO Bail for Sattar’s Friend in Crime Ashok Nair

By Malawi Voice

The Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has denied granting court bail to Zuneth Abdul Sattar’s business associate, Ashok Nair.

In his bail ruling while ago, Magistrate Chirwa said the suspect has no well-established residence in Malawi hence denying him bail.

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Nair on Thursday on allegation that he has been giving bribes to politicians in exchange of some business contracts to companies belonging to Sattar.

Lands Minister Kezzie Msukwa, who is also trusted errand boy for President Lazarus Chakwera, currently on ACB’s black list is also implicated on the issue.

But both Nair and Sattar are under investigation by both the British Agency (National Crime Agency) and the ACB over allegations of corruption in relation to some deals with the government of Malawi.

