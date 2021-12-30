spot_img
Malawians should expect more arrests of big fishes-ACB Tsar Chizuma declares

By Malawi Voice

The Anti Corruption Bureau ACB says Malawians should expect arrests and prosecution of many high profile people in the first two months of 2022.

Martha Chizuma, director general of ACB has told MIJ Online that at the moment, she can not disclose how many high profile cases will be brought before the court and on what matters.

“At the moment, the bureau has been investigating close to 900 cases, most of which are big” says Chizuma.

Meanwhile, Chizuma has said the country managed to register positive strides in the fight against corruption in 2021.She said in the 47 weeks that she has been in the bureau, big investigations have been started and concluded within a shortest period of time.

Further, Chizuma has disclosed that the bureau has made several interventions to end corruption including in the sale of affordable farm inputs. #malawinews#malawi -Brenda Kaonga-

