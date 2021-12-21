Malawi Court Grants ‘Temporary’ Freedom to Corrupt Suspect Karim Batatawala

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Blantyre has granted bail to businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala.

ACB arrested Batawalala last week on two counts namely: conspiracy to fraud government money amounting to K2.1 billion and laundering money amounting to K1.5 billion.

Among other bail conditions, Batatawala has been ordered to pay a cash bond of K800, 000, produce one surity bonded at K2.5 million, surrender his passport and all travelling documents and that he must surrender himself to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Fridays every two weeks.

Senior Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya has therefore set January 22 as the date when the suspect will enter for plea.

ACB is accusing Batatawala of being awarded a contract to supply uniforms to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services without proper procedures.