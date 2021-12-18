Press Corporation Plc Expects 50% Profit Higher in 2021

Company Secretary Benard Ndau

Press Corporation Plc – one of the country’s Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE)-listed companies – says it is expecting that its 2021 profit after tax will be higher than the previous corresponding period by 50 percent.

However, the Company Secretary Benard Ndau, in a statement issued on 14th December 2021, said the information on which the trading statement is based has not yet been reviewed for reporting by Press Corporation Plc auditors.

Ndau adds that the company’s financial statements for the period will be published in the press in April 2022 following their review and approval by the Board of Directors at its next meeting.



As a listed company, Press Corporation Plc is required to publish a trading statement as soon as there is a reasonable degree of certainty that the financial results for the period to be reported upon next will differ by at least 20 percent from that of the previous corresponding period.