OPC, Chikhosi Keep Your Hands Off MDF – Nundwe

MDF Commander Nundwe

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander Vincent Nundwe has asked Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi to stop interfering with MDF operations.

General Nundwe was speaking on Saturday at Malawi Armed Forces College (Mafco) in Salima district during the pass-out parade on officer cadets and army recruits.

He noted that some top government officials including those from OPC are forcing the commander to promote some of the MDF soldiers to high ranks.

“Some of us (soldiers) lobby for promotion from politicians. We must stop. For you politicians don’t entertain these people.

We do not do politics. We had cases where OPC would write MDF to promote some people. We must not be divided. And this must stop” said Nundwe.

He also expressed concern with social media posts that have been speculating that soldiers are planning a strike calling such speculations as “foolish”.

Nundwe, who sounded angry, said it is sad that some people have gone to the extreme to speculate that soldiers are planning to take over government.

The pass out parade was attended by the Commander in Chief of the Malawi Defence Force President Lazarus Chakwera.