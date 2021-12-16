MORE ASIANS EXPOSED IN CORRUPTION: Waheed Kassam, Suleiman Khadibar, Nul Muhammed, Mustaki Chotia, Farook Sacraine

H Adam

Research indicate that MANOBEC owned by Abdula Waheed Kassam and his sons, Kukoma Limited by Zameer Karim, Mustaki Chotia/ Ishmael Suleiman Khadibar, Nul Muhammed of H Adam Wholesalers in Zomba, Faizal Latif of Mapeto David Whitehead as being Asians of Malawi origin who have a privilege of defrauding Malawians.

Stories of the Waheed Kassam, H Adam, Mustak Chotia became viral on social media platforms.

Nul Muhammed of H Adam Wholesalers in Zomba bought a property from Farook Sacraine in United Kingdom and payment done in pounds. How the transaction done?

In their present day and age, corruption both at official level and private enterprise level is now highly institutionalized. A gang of these Asians are masquerading as business persons has now found it’s way in dark corners flashing wads of kwacha to blood thirst government officials a and politicians.

The above mentioned persons and their respective companies have all got piles of files at the Anti- Corruption Bureau, Fiscal Police, Financial Intelligence Authority, Malawi Revenue Authority, Department of Lands, City Assemblies, Police Headquarters, National Intelligence Service and all courts of Law. These persons are surviving through underhand activities plus oiling of government officials.

In an ideal situation, these people are supposed to be answering crimes bordering on fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Some of these like Weheed Kassam of MANOBEC have got running cases with the Central Bank for charging their properties in terms of rentals in Dollars as a matter of fact Waheeed Kassam has got a bail with Fiscal Police for his evil intentions and activities.

This is a preamble of many such reports and we shall strive to unearth more information so that preserve the dignity of mother Malawi.