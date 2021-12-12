MCP Youths Urged to Keep On Supporting Lazarus Chakwera’s Vision

Governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has urged the party’s youths to keep on supporting President Lazarus Chakwera’s vision of changing their lives for the better and improving the country’s economy.

MCP’s Director of Youth, Richard Chimwendo-Banda, who is also Minister of Homeland Security, was speaking recently during a political rally at Masintha ground in Lilongwe.

“We know we are passing through tough times, and that there are challenges in this country, but we are happy with the transparency and fighting of corruption in this country.”

“As a party and young people, we also want to assure President Chakwera that when people go on the streets, mum around, he should not be worried, because so many young people out there are standing with him, supporting him, and supporting his vision and wish him well.”

Minister of Civil Education and Unity, Timothy Mtambo said when people are going through tough times, it’s very important and necessary to meet and encourage each other.

“As a government, we acknowledge that as a nation we are going through challenges and these challenges are not only for Malawi but globally.”

“There is a reason why they created a five-year term for leadership. We are in one and a half years of our term and do not expect us to fulfill all the promises that we gave our people. These promises will be fulfilled in the coming 3 or 4 years.”

Taking her turn, Deputy Defence Minister Jean Sendeza called upon party’s supporters never again to allow anyone insult President Chakwera.