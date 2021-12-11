MCP Youths Ordered to ‘Manhandle’ Chakwera Critics

The main governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has ordered its youths to ‘manhandle’ all President Reverend Lazarus Chakwera’s critics.

MCP’s Director of Youth, Richard Chimwendo Banda, who is also Minister of Homeland Security, issued the order to Masintha Ground on Saturday.

The trusted errand boy for President Reverend Chakwera, Chimwendo Banda also urged the party’s youths to ‘defend’ their party president at all levels.

Taking her turn, Deputy Defence Minister Jean Sendeza called upon party’s supporters never again to allow anyone insult President Chakwera.